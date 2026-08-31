Commander of National Guard meets with President of German Federal Police

BERLIN, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, met with Dr. Dieter Romann, President of the German Federal Police (Bundespolizei), at the beginning of his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Commander of the National Guard’s visit to the Federal Republic of Germany comes at the invitation of the President of the German Federal Police and is aimed at further developing joint security cooperation between the two friendly countries.