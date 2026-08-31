Argentina’s Lionel Messi retires from international football

ABU DHABI,31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Argentine legend Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from Argentina duty after winning 207 caps. The 39-year-old, who made his Argentina debut in 2005, won the World Cup in 2022 and was a runner-up this summer and in 2014. He also secured two Copa América titles.

Messi wrote in a statement: “It was a decision that hurt – and still hurts deep down – but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all – not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

Messi said he had written his retirement statement on 21 July, two days after the World Cup final, and that the death last month of his father, Jorge, had confirmed it was the right moment to publish it and end his international career.

Messi wrote a statement after his father’s death saying he had “quite a few doubts” about whether he would keep playing “for much longer”. He revealed then the extent to which he had struggled in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat by Spain. “My legs couldn’t go on any more,” he wrote. “This time I tried to push myself beyond my ​physical limits, but I couldn’t.”

Messi plays for Inter Miami, where his contract runs to 2028. He scored four goals in a Major League Soccer match for the first time last Saturday to ⁠inspire a 7-1 thrashing ⁠of CF ​Montreal.