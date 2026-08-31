UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirms squad for Lloyds Tour of Britain

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ready to make its second appearance in as many years, UAE Team Emirates-XRG announced its six-rider lineup for the Lloyds Tour of Britain. The five-day stage race begins in Lincoln on Wednesday, 2 September and draws to a close in Earlston on Sunday, 6 September.

Along the way, there are stage finishes in Skegness, Beverley and Leyburn, as the 22nd Tour of Britain makes its way across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the Scottish Borders.

For UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Sports Directors Fabrizio Guidi and Aner Moreno will take the reins, with the six-rider roster including Mikkel Bjerg, Benoît Cosnefroy, Felix Großschartner, Nils Politt, Florian Vermeersch and Tim Wellens.

Politt will bring the experience of five previous appearances in Britain, whilst Cosnefroy will look forward with confidence towards the race’s punchy parcours. Sprint finishes may be expected on stages 2 and 3, but otherwise there is ample terrain for the peloton’s puncheurs to contest the overall victory.

On Sunday, 6 September, the 2026 Tour of Britain will draw to a close in the Scottish Borders. Earlston in Scotland will host the start and finish of stage 5, and reach into the nearby Lammermuir Hills. In the 156.1km-long stage, some 2,236m of climbing awaits the peloton, as the fight for the overall win heads into the last day of racing.



