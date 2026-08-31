UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses brings elite together at Belgium’s Summit

BRUSSELS, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Waregem Racecourse in the Kingdom of Belgium hosts the eleventh leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow, Tuesday 1 September 2026, with 11 horses representing elite studs taking part, within the calendar of the 33rd edition of the Prestigious Cup.

The Belgium leg brings together a strong group of previous leg champions and horses who have excelled during the current season, in a race run over 2,200 metres on turf in the Group 2 category, open to Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above. The prize purse stands at €250,000, the largest in the history of Arabian horse racing in the Kingdom of Belgium.

The Emirati presence at the Belgian summit is led by two strong contenders in RB Kingmaker and Maqbool. RB Kingmaker (by Baseq Al Khalediah out of RB Royale Madame), owned by Helal Alalawi, trained by Elisabeth Bernard Jean-François and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, heads the field on the strength of an outstanding record. He claimed the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses title at Abu Dhabi in 2024, and added the Group 1 Qatar International Stakes at England’s Goodwood Racecourse earlier this season, entering the Belgian challenge with the ambition of adding a further title to a distinguished career.

The UAE is also represented by Maqbool (by AF Albahar out of Ghaleba), representing Yas Horse Racing Management, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Leo-Paul Brechet, following his strong showing and runner-up finish at the Netherlands leg of the current edition.

Also in the field is the Netherlands leg champion of the current edition, Joe Star (by Al Mourtajez out of Guest del Falot), owned by Mohamed Abdullah Abdul Rahman, trained by Elisabeth Bernard Jean-François and ridden by Anthony Crastus, alongside the Netherlands leg’s third-placed finisher Mahdi du Breuil (by Mared Al Sahra out of Wanaa du Breuil), owned by Wiljan Poels, trained by Melody Bailleul and ridden by Fabian Lefebvre.

The elite gathering also features Sweden leg champion of 2023 and 2024 Freddy Py (by TM Fred Texas out of Via Hipolyte), owned and trained by Gerard Zoetelief and ridden by Antoine Subias, alongside stablemate El Paso T (by Al Mourtajez out of Porta T), ridden by Julien Guillochon.

Completing the picture of champions is 2024 Italy leg winner Ska de l’Aigle (by Al Mourtajez out of Sia), representing Al Leith Racing, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, alongside 2024 Netherlands and 2025 Sweden leg champion Farida P (by Al Mourtajez out of Hania D.A.), owned and trained by Peter Deckers and ridden by Nicolas Baudet.

The field is completed by El Zarka D.A. (by AF Albahar out of Schiva D.A.), owned and trained by Johan Verstrepen and ridden by Koen Clijmans, Tex D.A. (by Mugadir out of Fouwzia D.A.), owned and trained by Bianca Dunk and ridden by Jef Verbeeck, and Dream Seq (by Baseq Al Khalediah out of Dream Pearl), owned and trained by Timo Keersmaekers and ridden by Jente Marien.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: '‘We are pleased to continue the journey of the Prestigious Cup at European racecourses, with the support and patronage of the UAE leadership, whose vision and direction have contributed to achieving global successes, strengthening the standing of the Arabian horse and providing the best opportunities and incentives for owners and breeders in countries around the world.''

He added:‘'The Belgium leg represents one of the important legs within the agenda of the 33rd edition, given the quality of participation it brings together, uniting elite horses and studs alongside a group of champions who have achieved distinguished results in the races of the Prestigious Cup and major international races. This reflects the standing of the event and its prestigious reputation among owners, trainers and jockeys in Europe.''

He continued: ‘'We look forward to a strong and exciting race that continues the distinguished successes achieved by the Prestigious Cup during the current season, and reflects the advanced standard of Arabian horse racing, in keeping with the mission of the United Arab Emirates and its leading role in preserving this authentic heritage and elevating its standing at racecourses around the world.''