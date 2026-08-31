Arab Information Ministers to convene in Dubai for Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit Organising Committee announced that the Ministers of Information from Egypt, Syria, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon will participate in this year’s Summit, joining senior regional and international figures to discuss the future of the media industry.

Scheduled to take place from 15-17 September 2026, the Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

This year’s summit, the largest edition in the event’s history, will feature the participation of Diaa Rashwan, Minister of State for Information of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Dr. Khaled Zaarour, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic; Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of the Lebanese Republic; and Dr. Mohammad Momani, Minister of Government Communication of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The participation of the Arab information ministers comes against the backdrop of significant geopolitical and economic shifts across the region and globally, alongside rapid transformation in the media industry driven by technology, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, welcomed the participation of the Arab information ministers, noting that their presence underscores the importance of bringing decision-makers into discussions on the future of the industry. She also said the media’s role now extends beyond reporting events to helping societies navigate change, build trust and strengthen the Arab voice in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Al Marri added that the region needs a media sector capable of understanding and explaining change, while contributing to stability and development and presenting the region’s story from its own perspective, with the professionalism needed to earn public trust and compete globally.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the participation of senior Arab media figures reflects the Summit’s growing role as a platform for dialogue on the future of the industry. She noted that the Summit brings together influential voices from across the sector to explore the changes shaping the global media landscape, while the participation of Arab information ministers underscores the need for greater cooperation, dialogue and exchange of expertise in addressing challenges that increasingly transcend borders.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse range of specialised events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum, the Games Forum, and the Dubai PodFest, alongside several international media forums.