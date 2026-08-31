UAE sends second aircraft of urgent relief for flood, landslide victims in Nepal

KATHMANDU, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) — The second UAE relief aircraft, operated through the UAE Aid Agency, arrived in the Republic of Nepal carrying 45 tonnes of relief supplies for people affected by floods and landslides. The aid delivery comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who ordered the allocation of $10 million in assistance.

The aid includes essential food supplies, relief materials, power generators, and other vital necessities for those affected. The assistance will help provide urgent support to families affected by the floods and landslides, particularly in the worst-affected areas. The initiative forms part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to assist people in need and those affected by natural disasters around the world, while supporting communities impacted by disasters and crises, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian responsibility and its commitment to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among nations and peoples.

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support those affected in the Republic of Nepal, following the arrival of the first relief aircraft in August to deliver urgent assistance. The initiative reflects the UAE’s humanitarian solidarity with affected communities and its support for efforts aimed at mitigating the consequences of the disaster. It also reaffirms the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach and its commitment to standing alongside people affected by natural disasters and alleviating their suffering during emergencies.