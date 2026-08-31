Strong visitor turnout for heritage activities, Arabian Saluki Shows, educational workshops at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) – Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, The fourth day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026), taking place under the theme "A Legacy of Pride", attracted strong visitor turnout from the early hours of the day. Family attendance increased significantly during the evening, with the exhibition welcoming visitors daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The 23rd edition of the exhibition, the largest in its history, continues to deliver a diverse programme that brings together heritage, culture, entertainment and education, alongside equestrian, falconry and Arabian Saluki displays, as well as interactive activities. Designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, the programme offers a comprehensive experience and further reinforces the exhibition's status as a leading family and cultural destination.

The fourth day's programme featured a variety of live performances, beginning in the morning with an Arabian horse showcase, followed by police dog obedience demonstrations, pony riding experiences and trained dog displays that attracted visitors of all ages.

Activities continued throughout the afternoon with falconry-inspired demonstrations, alongside performances by African drum, dance and acrobatic groups, as well as Japanese Taiko drum performances, adding further cultural diversity and entertainment to the exhibition's daily programme.

Equestrian and Emirati heritage performances attracted significant visitor interest. The programme included a traditional Emirati horse and flag display, Arabian horse showcases and a variety of equestrian performances. Arabian Saluki demonstrations also drew considerable attention, highlighting the breed's important place in Emirati heritage and its historic association with the daily lives and traditions of previous generations.

The evening programme combined horse-riding performances with falconry demonstrations, in addition to traditional maritime-themed performances. Visitors also enjoyed the heritage-inspired Tshouleeb performance before the evening programme concluded with additional equestrian and falconry displays.

As part of the exhibition's educational and awareness activities, the Learning Majlis hosted a youth workshop alongside interactive visitor activities. Abu Dhabi Police also delivered a series of awareness initiatives through the Community Police Department, including a workshop highlighting the dangers of drug abuse.

The programme additionally featured a specialised session on pre-purchase horse examinations, which explored the importance of veterinary assessments prior to purchasing horses, as well as a session dedicated to free diving.

The strong attendance recorded on the fourth day reflected the diversity of the exhibition's audience. Morning activities attracted enthusiasts, specialists and professionals from the hunting, equestrian sports, heritage and outdoor adventure sectors, while the evening programme welcomed increasing numbers of families and children following the first day of the new academic year, allowing them to enjoy the exhibition's live performances, interactive activities and heritage experiences.

ADIHEX 2026 continues to offer a rich programme of experiences and activities throughout its ten-day run, combining the preservation and promotion of Emirati heritage with cultural, educational and interactive experiences designed to engage all segments of society. Through its diverse programme, the exhibition continues to advance its mission of passing the values of heritage on to future generations and strengthening their connection to national identity.