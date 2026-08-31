MoI, MBRSG roll out 3rd edition of Executive Programme for Innovation Leaders

DUBAI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), has launched the third edition of the “Executive Programme for Innovation Leaders.” The programme is designed to prepare specialized national talent from within the Ministry to lead innovation and develop forward-looking solutions and practices in government and security work.

The programme was launched at the School’s headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Mohammed Al-Khatib, Senior Director of Support Services at Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, together with a number of Ministry officers and members of the School’s administrative and academic staff.

The programme kicked off with an introductory workshop outlining the diploma requirements and academic components. Spanning six months and totaling 205 training hours, it follows an integrated learning model that combines in-person and virtual instruction, practical training, and the implementation of applied innovation projects. It also features field visits to relevant entities and institutions, enabling participants to explore leading practices and experiences firsthand.

The programme is structured around four key learning phases. It begins by establishing and developing an innovative mindset, followed by mastering the necessary tools and techniques, applying them in a government context, and concluding with future foresight and its practical applications. Through these phases, participants will strengthen their knowledge and capabilities in designing and implementing innovative workplace solutions.

The launch of the third edition forms part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at fostering innovators across the Ministry of Interior. These initiatives are led by the Ministry’s Innovation Centre, under the General Directorate of Strategy and Performance Development, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

The programme supports the Ministry’s strategy to embed a culture of innovation, empower national talent and expertise, and create a stimulating environment conducive to creativity and development. These efforts contribute to enhancing institutional performance and sustaining the Ministry’s pursuit of excellence and leadership.

Lt. Col. Engineer Rashid Khalfan Al Kindi, Director of the Ministry of Interior’s Innovation Centre, stated that the programme was developed in accordance with leading international practices and in partnership with an institution specializing in government administration. He explained that its academic content and training materials were carefully selected to meet the evolving requirements of modern government work and align with the UAE’s ongoing transformational initiatives and projects.

He added that the programme brings together a select group of qualified Ministry employees and invests in developing their capabilities by enriching their scientific and practical knowledge and experience. It seeks to equip them to lead innovation and positive change and devise proactive solutions that enhance the quality of services delivered to the community.

Professor Mohammed Al-Khatib, Senior Director of Support Services at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, said: “The launch of the third edition of the ‘Executive

Programme for Innovation Leaders’ reflects the School’s vision of establishing effective partnerships with government entities. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Interior represents a valuable addition to national efforts to develop talent capable of leading innovation and creating solutions that respond to future needs.”

He added: “Through its academic and executive programmes, the School remains committed to empowering future leaders and equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to keep pace with the rapid transformation of government work and strengthen institutional readiness for future demands. The programme provides an advanced platform that connects knowledge with practice and transforms innovative ideas into practical projects that advance government and security performance while reinforcing the UAE’s approach to leadership, excellence, and future foresight.”