Fujairah Martial Arts Club signs Brighton plus Helsinki Declaration in support of women's empowerment in sports

FUJAIRAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC) has signed the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration on Women and Sport, issued by the International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG), coinciding with the month-long celebration of Emirati Women’s Day 2026. The signing makes the club one of more than 700 international organizations committed to enhancing the participation and empowerment of women and girls in sport.

The signing reflects the club’s participation in the national celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day and underscores its commitment to translating the values of women’s empowerment, equality, and equal opportunity into sustainable sports policies and programs that support the participation and development of women and girls and enable them to reach leadership positions and achieve sporting excellence.

The signing ceremony was held at the club’s headquarters in the presence of Andrew Clark, Deputy Consul General at the British Embassy in the UAE; Richard Atkinson, representing the British Embassy; Nader Abu Shawish, Director of Fujairah Martial Arts Club; representatives of the International Working Group on Women and Sport; media representatives; a number of the club’s leading female athletes; and the club’s female leaders.

The signing of the declaration builds on the club’s efforts to establish an inclusive and sustainable sports ecosystem, provide an environment that ensures equal opportunities, and support the participation and development of women and girls, as well as their access to leadership positions and sporting excellence.

Female athletes currently account for 28% of the total membership of Fujairah Martial Arts Club, while the club has set a strategic target of increasing female participation to 35% by 2028.

The club has adopted an integrated, data-driven approach to developing women’s sport and aligning its programs and initiatives with the ten principles of the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration. Key areas of focus include fairness, equality, and leadership through the implementation of clear anti-discrimination policies and measures to ensure equal opportunities, as well as supporting women’s access to decision-making and leadership positions in sport.

The club is also focusing on accessible facilities and safe environments by providing sports facilities that are suitable and equipped for women, ensuring equal training hours, and providing prayer spaces and family facilities, alongside the implementation of safeguarding and safety measures.

Annemarie Phelps, Co-Chair of the International Working Group on Women and Sport, welcomed Fujairah Martial Arts Club’s joining of the IWG’s global network.

Amal Al Kindi of Fujairah Martial Arts Club stressed the importance of the club becoming a signatory to the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration, noting that the step reflects the club’s continued commitment to supporting women and girls in the community and translating the principles of equality and empowerment into programs and initiatives with a tangible impact.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of Fujairah Martial Arts Club, affirmed that supporting women’s sport has been a fundamental part of the club’s journey since its establishment. He said that empowering women in sport is not merely a goal the club seeks to achieve, but a cornerstone of its future and international legacy.