Korea's August exports jump 68.7% to $98.25 billion

SEOUL, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports surged 68.7 percent in August from a year earlier, buoyed by strong semiconductor shipments, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments came to US$98.25 billion in August, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Imports climbed 22.6 percent on-year to $63.51 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $34.75 billion.

By sector, semiconductor exports, a key pillar of Asia's fourth-largest economy, soared 209 percent during the period to $46.65 billion, as major technology companies known as hyperscalers stepped up spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Semiconductor exports topped $40 billion for a third consecutive month.

Exports of petroleum products jumped 65.3 percent to $6.84 billion, while those of petrochemical products rose 12.2 percent to $3.86 billion. Automobile exports, however, fell 29.8 percent to $3.85 billion.

By destination, exports to China shot up 119.3 percent to $24.1 billion, driven by strong shipments of semiconductors and general machinery.

Exports to the United States advanced a brisk 89.3 percent to $16.5 billion, mainly on triple-digit growth in shipments of semiconductors and computers.