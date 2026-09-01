FIA American Congress opens in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 FIA American Congress opened in Buenos Aires on Monday, bringing together representatives from 32 FIA Member Clubs across North, Central and South America and the Caribbean to discuss the future of mobility and motor sport.

The President of Argentina Javier Milei, and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem officially opened the three-day congress, hosted by the Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA).

Ahead of the opening, Ben Sulayem met with President Milei to discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the FIA and Argentina in mobility and motorsport.

They also discussed Argentina’s ambitions to further develop motor sport, including Formula One and the FIA’s five other World Championships, building on the country's racing heritage and strong fan base.

FIA President said that Argentina has an extraordinary history in motor sport and a passionate community of fans, competitors and volunteers. “We discussed how we can build on that heritage, create new opportunities for the next generation and support Argentina’s ambition to bring more international motor sport to the country.

The congress provides a platform for FIA Member Clubs to share expertise and develop solutions to key opportunities and challenges facing motor sport and mobility across the region.