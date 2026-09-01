Emirates Environmental Group launches Emirates Hospitality Sustainability Alliance

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) officially launched the Emirates Hospitality Sustainability Alliance (EHSA) to advance environmental sustainability across the UAE’s hospitality sector through greater collaboration and measurable action.

Launched at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, the alliance brings together hospitality leaders, sustainability professionals, industry stakeholders and partners to exchange expertise and best practices, encourage innovation and address shared environmental priorities.

The establishment of EHSA responds to the scale and complexity of today’s environmental challenges require greater collaboration, knowledge exchange and coordinated action across the industry.

EHSA will focus on key sustainability challenges facing the hospitality industry, including energy and water consumption, waste and food waste, procurement, supply chains, resource efficiency and consumer behaviour.

Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the EEG, said the alliance will connect existing sustainability efforts across the hospitality sector and provide a platform for collective action.

“Sustainability cannot remain an aspiration or a collection of isolated initiatives. If we want to create meaningful change, we must be able to understand where we are, identify where improvement is required and measure the progress we make. EHSA has been established to create the collaborative environment needed to support this journey," she said.

The alliance will also seek cooperation with government entities, suppliers, service providers, sustainability professionals, environmental organisations and academia, recognising the role of the wider hospitality ecosystem in driving environmental progress.

“The true measure of what we launched today will not be the number of people who attended this gathering. It will be the partnerships that are created, the practices that improve, the resources that are conserved, the waste that is prevented and the measurable environmental improvements that follow," she said.

She added, “The UAE hospitality sector is recognised globally for its ambition, innovation and pursuit of excellence. We now have an opportunity to ensure that environmental leadership becomes an equally defining characteristic."