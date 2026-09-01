Khalifa University, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation launch 'Alajdar' Employability Programme

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation have launched the Alajdar Employability Programme to strengthen graduate employability and prepare future-ready talent for the UAE's evolving economy.

Derived from the Arabic word meaning "the most qualified," the Alajdar is designed to help students build these capabilities throughout their university journey, enabling them to graduate with a world-class degree, workplace readiness and the confidence sought by today's employers.

Developed over several months in partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, the programme leveraged the expertise of experiential learning specialists to identify the key skills and attributes required by graduates, while considering the student journey.

Beginning in September, students will take part in four orientation sessions designed to introduce the learning journey and the range of opportunities available throughout the academic year. Initially, the programme will be open only to Khalifa University students in their second, third, and fourth years.

The programme complements students' academic studies through four integrated pathways covering professional development, career readiness, practical experience, and reflection.

Together, these pathways will help students develop the professional competencies, workplace exposure and career confidence increasingly expected by employers, while encouraging continuous learning beyond the classroom.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive the Alajdar Employability Certificate, together with academic and professional recommendations that strengthen their graduate profiles and support their transition into the workforce.

The programme forms part of the ongoing efforts of Khalifa University and AGF to prepare students for the future by providing meaningful opportunities to gain practical experience and build successful career pathways.