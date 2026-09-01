China's PALLAS-1 rocket completes successful maiden flight

BEIJING, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched the PALLAS-1 Y1 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China.

The rocket blasted off at 10:00 am (Beijing Time) and performed normally throughout the flight, sending its payload into the designated orbit. All test objectives were met, and the mission was a complete success.

The mission marked the maiden flight of PALLAS-1, a medium-sized, two-stage liquid carrier rocket.