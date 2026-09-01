ADCMC strengthens Alternative Service Programme to support vital sectors

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has successfully implemented the Alternative Service Programme in cooperation with its strategic partners, strengthening the emirate's preparedness and response capabilities.

The programme has recorded a steady increase in the number of recruits, with enrolment in recent batches rising by more than 43 percent. Recruits have also been deployed across a growing number of government entities and companies throughout the emirate over successive batches, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to developing and equipping national talent.

The programme aims to develop national talent and integrate recruits into vital sectors and institutions to support business continuity and the delivery of essential services, while strengthening coordination among stakeholders.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ADCMC, said the programme is a key pillar of the emirate’s strategic preparedness framework and a long-term investment in developing qualified national talent to support vital sectors.

"In cooperation with our partners, we continue to enhance operational plans and field deployment mechanisms, with a focus on integrating recruits into critical roles that support business continuity. Their performance is regularly assessed through annual exercises and readiness tests to ensure they contribute effectively to operational readiness and the continuity of essential services," he said.

ADCMC is also assessing vital roles in line with changing needs, developing mechanisms to monitor recruits and automating procedures on the “Murona” platform ahead of its launch to enhance governance, service speed and data accuracy.