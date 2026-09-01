ADJD enhances legal awareness at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026), which runs until 6th September under the theme "Our Heritage Is Our Honour and Pride."

The Department is showcasing legislation and regulations governing hunting, equestrianism, camel racing and other sporting and heritage activities as part of efforts to raise legal awareness and encourage responsible practices.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, and Counsellor Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the Department’s pavilion and reviewed its awareness activities, interactive sections, workshops and specialised publications.

Al Abri said the Department was committed to providing diverse awareness content for different segments of society, helping to strengthen legal awareness and promote social responsibility. He highlighted the exhibition’s role in raising awareness of the law and introducing legislation and regulations related to sporting and heritage activities.

The pavilion features interactive workshops and educational materials on relevant legislation, as well as handmade and creative products by inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres, supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

It also offers legal and judicial publications through a digital library, a section for psychological consultations and children's awareness sessions, and information on programmes run by “Masouliya”, the Abu Dhabi Legal and Community Awareness Centre.

Visitors can also browse legal publications specialised in sports and hunting affairs, including those issued by the Abu Dhabi branch of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This includes the "Sports and Law" journal, which features research and studies on sports disputes and sports law, the jurisdictions of the international arbitration court, and introductions to the laws and regulations issued by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport, sports federations, and the International Olympic Committee.