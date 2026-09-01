Europe on track for record year in wind power installations

BRUSSELS, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Europe is on track for a record year in wind power installations after adding 8.8 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity in the first half of 2026, up 30 percent from the same period in 2025, according to WindEurope.

The new turbines can generate enough electricity to power around 7 million European households and replace fossil fuel imports equivalent to 25 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers a year.

Germany led the expansion, accounting for 3.4 GW, or around 40 percent of the new capacity. More than 500 wind turbines were commissioned in the country, including 423 onshore and 84 offshore. Belgium added a further 60 megawatts (MW).

WindEurope forecasts a further 24 gigawatts of capacity to be added across Europe over the year - summer is traditionally the period when most wind turbines are installed, with most wind turbine installations traditionally taking place during the summer. The organisation expects annual additions to reach 30 GW by the 2030s.

However, WindEurope warned that structural challenges persist, with permitting remaining the main obstacle. While Germany has significantly increased capacity, permitting volumes are declining in key markets including Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Ireland.

"2026 may well be a record wind year. But we can’t take that momentum for granted. Just when we need wind the most to boost Europe’s economic resilience, permitting volumes are down in key markets. Government decisions on permitting, auctions, grids and electrification in the coming months will make or break this momentum”, said Tinne Van der Straeten, CEO of WindEurope.