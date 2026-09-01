ADNOC empowers Emirati talent to shape future of energy

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC continues to empower Emirati youth in technical, digital and leadership capabilities to shape the future of energy and contribute to the UAE’s long-term progress.

The company is advancing this commitment through various programmes including ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA), ADNOC Trading Academy, the AI Accelerator Programme and the ADNOC Accelerator Programme – RO’YA. Together, these platforms provide young Emiratis with specialised training, practical experience and future-focused skills across the energy value chain.

Since 1978, ATA has graduated more than 6,000 UAE nationals, with around 1,500 trainees currently enrolled across its campuses. The academy continues to evolve its curriculum in line with the changing needs of the energy sector, integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technologies alongside its core technical disciplines.

Building on its commitment to developing national talent, ATA is set to welcome the first cohort of Emirati women enrolled in its Female Technician Diploma Programme, which will commence in September 2026. Introduced during ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event, the programme aims to create new pathways for them to build careers in technical disciplines across the energy sector.

ADNOC Trading Academy is building national expertise in energy commodities trading, one of the industry’s most specialised fields. Since 2020, more than 40 young Emiratis have completed its training, while more than 50 UAE nationals have graduated and are now working in ADNOC’s trading businesses.

The company is also developing Emirati capabilities in emerging technologies. In 2025, nearly 150 engineers graduated from the AI Accelerator Programme, gaining expertise in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

This investment in Emirati talent begins at an earlier stage through the ADNOC Accelerator Programme– RO’YA, delivered in partnership with Khalifa University and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and the Young Coders Programme for the Nation with 42 Abu Dhabi.

The Young Coders Programme has introduced more than 450 students from 30 schools to coding and AI, with a focus on developing the next generation of AI-enabled youth who can become innovators, create AI-driven solutions for the energy sector, and contribute to ADNOC’s and the UAE’s future growth and competitiveness.