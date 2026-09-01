On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in Maputo International Trade Fair in Mozambique

MAPUTO, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the opening of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM 2026) in the Republic of Mozambique.

The UAE’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to enhancing economic, trade, and investment ties with Mozambique and exploring new opportunities for collaboration between the two business communities.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan delivered opening remarks at the exhibition, where he affirmed that “Relations between the UAE and Mozambique are witnessing increased momentum. The next phase offers significant potential to deepen the trade and investment partnership and transform it into tangible projects that deliver long-term value for both countries.”

On the sidelines of the visit, Sheikh Shakhboot met with Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of Mozambique, and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Chapo, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Mozambique.

For his part, President Chapo conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields. They also explored the potential to expand partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

In this regard, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthen its partnership with Mozambique and support the private sector’s role in developing projects and partnerships that advance mutual interests.