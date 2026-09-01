Sharjah Education Academy launches eight new postgraduate programmes

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Education Academy has opened admissions and enrolment for eight new postgraduate programmes in special educational needs and early childhood education.

The new offering comprises four academic specialisms, delivered through eight separate programmes in Arabic and English, providing flexible study options for educators seeking to advance their knowledge and strengthen their professional expertise.

The new programmes support the academy’s direction to expand its academic programmes and strengthen professional and academic development pathways in priority areas of the education sector, including early childhood, special educational needs, and inclusive education.

Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, said the programmes reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which places people and education at the heart of development.

"Our new programmes have been designed in response to real needs in the education field," she said, adding that investment in early childhood lays the foundations for learning and development, while specialisation in special educational needs and inclusive education helps institutions respond to learner diversity.

The programmes comprise four academic specialisms, delivered through eight separate programmes in Arabic and English: the Postgraduate Diploma in Special Educational Needs, the Master of Education in Special Educational Needs, the Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood Education, and the Master of Education in Early Childhood Education, each offered in both Arabic and English.

The programmes provide progressive academic pathways that help students develop knowledge and professional expertise in each specialism by combining academic study with field application and research, strengthening alignment between outcomes and the needs of the education field.

In special educational needs, the academy offers the Postgraduate Diploma, which runs over one academic year and comprises 24 credit hours, combining blended learning with practical application through two specialist practica.

The programme focuses on understanding learning and neurodiversity, assessing special educational needs, designing evidence-based interventions, and developing inclusive pedagogical practice, alongside policy and practitioner inquiry.

Subject to the applicable admission requirements, diploma graduates may continue their academic pathway and complete the Master of Education in Special Educational Needs over one additional academic year, while the master’s programme runs over two years for new students and comprises 36 credit hours.

The programme broadens the scope of specialisation to include assessment, intervention, leadership, policy, research and evidence-based practice, supported by two faculty-supervised practica, applied research and a dissertation.

Students enrolled in the English track may have the opportunity to pursue an optional dual-degree pathway with the University of Exeter, expanding their academic experience through an internationally recognised university.

Students who complete the academic requirements of both institutions may earn two separate qualifications - one from Sharjah Education Academy and one from the University of Exeter.

Participation in the pathway is subject to eligibility and separate admission to the University of Exeter.

In early childhood education, the academy offers the Postgraduate Diploma, which runs over one academic year and comprises 24 credit hours, combining blended learning with field application and focusing on child development and neuroscience, curriculum design, multilingual and play-based learning, assessment and pedagogical documentation, and the use of science, technology and digital learning.

Subject to the applicable admission requirements, the diploma allows graduates to progress to the Master of Education in Early Childhood Education over one additional academic year, while the master’s programme runs over two years for new students and comprises 36 credit hours.

The programme centres on developing more advanced expertise in leadership, pedagogical practice and practitioner inquiry, supported by two faculty-supervised practica and a research-based capstone project.

The eight programmes open a range of career pathways for graduates, including teaching and coordination roles; specialist practice in special educational needs and early childhood education; curriculum and pedagogy development; intervention planning and learner support; educational leadership; professional development and school improvement; and consultancy and related education services.

Applications are open for all eight programmes in both Arabic and English through the Sharjah Education Academy website.