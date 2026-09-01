Abu Dhabi Pension Fund pays AED4.083 billion in insurance benefits in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund announced that the total value of insurance benefits paid during the first half of 2026 reached AED4.083 billion, an increase of around 20 percent compared with AED3.404 billion during the same period in 2025.

The figures reflect the pivotal role of the pension system in providing social protection and enhancing the financial stability of citizens and their families, as well as the Fund's commitment to ensuring that pension entitlements reach eligible beneficiaries efficiently and sustainably.

During the same period, pension payments amounted to AED3.301 billion, benefiting around 27,982 retirees and beneficiaries entitled to shares of pensions from deceased retirees. End-of-service benefits reached AED344 million, while other pension benefits amounted to AED439 million.

The first half of 2026 also saw 1,149 new retirees join the pension system, an increase of 17 percent compared with the same period last year.

The growth reflects the expanding scope of the pension system in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, alongside the continued rise in the number of insured citizens, strengthening the Fund's role in managing a growing system that represents one of the main pillars of social protection in the emirate by providing sustainable income to retirees and beneficiaries, helping them meet their living needs and giving them greater reassurance and confidence in the future.

Khalaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said pension benefits are not merely financial payments made to beneficiaries, but represent financial and social stability for thousands of families and reflect the outcome of years of work and contribution.

He added that the Fund continues to develop its services and operational systems to ensure pension entitlements are delivered accurately and on time, strengthening citizens' confidence in the pension system and reinforcing its role in supporting quality of life.

Al Hammadi said the continued growth in the number of citizens registered with the Fund requires ongoing development of systems and services.

He noted that the Fund has worked over recent years to invest in digital solutions, strengthen electronic integration with government entities and develop operational processes, helping improve service efficiency, accelerate transaction completion and enhance the customer experience.