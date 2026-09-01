SEC reviews University Hospital Sharjah expansion projects

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), the SEC meeting, on Tuesday, which was held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed monitoring the performance of government entities in the emirate of Sharjah and ways to enhance and develop the level of services provided, as well as providing the necessary facilities and equipment to help meet the aspirations of individuals and companies, enhance quality of life and support the Emirate’s sustainable development.

The Council reviewed a report on the operational projects of University Hospital Sharjah, which highlighted expansion projects aimed at increasing capacity and improving the patient experience by expanding the hospital’s various medical departments and facilities.

It also covered development projects focused on improving the efficiency and quality of services, such as the development of the Emergency Department and pharmacy, as well as the development of the Education Department to support the expansion of practical training for students.

The report also addressed the upgrading of medical equipment and systems at the hospital to keep pace with technological developments in the medical field and provide the latest equipment for detecting and diagnosing diseases, the expansion of the Interventional Radiology Department, and the upgrading of electronic systems to ensure ease of procedures and patient data entry for hospital staff.

It also covered ongoing and future projects, including the automated pharmacy, expansion of the hospital building, the Physiotherapy Building and the Elderly Care Centre.

The Council reviewed a report by the Sharjah Police on its efforts to raise community members’ awareness of the risks of drugs and their negative effects on individuals’ health and safety, as well as the social, psychological and economic harms they cause, which threaten the stability of families and society.

The report also reviewed the awareness campaigns and programmes implemented by the Sharjah Police in cooperation with relevant entities.

These aim to raise awareness of the risks of drug use and ways to prevent it, encourage community members to report related behaviours, and highlight the role of families, educational institutions and community organisations in protecting children from the dangers of drugs.