UAE expresses solidarity with Zimbabwe, conveys condolences over victims of traffic accident

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Zimbabwe over the victims of a traffic accident that occurred in the centre of the country and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Republic of Zimbabwe and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.