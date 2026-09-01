UAE participates in second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting

NORTH CAROLINA, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Finance took part in the second meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, held in Asheville, North Carolina, United States, on 31st August and 1st September 2026, under the United States’ 2026 G20 Presidency.

Discussions focused on a range of priority economic and financial issues, including the latest developments in the global economy and the outlook for growth, cooperation on digital transformation and skills development, sovereign debt challenges, ways to address global economic imbalances, and measures to strengthen private sector participation and its role in supporting growth and investment.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among G20 members to support sustainable and balanced economic growth, and to exchange best practices and successful experiences in government service development and investment in future skills.

Al Hussaini noted that these efforts contribute to enhancing economic readiness to keep pace with rapid transformations and strengthening economies’ ability to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

He added, “The G20 is an important platform for strengthening international cooperation and developing joint solutions to global economic challenges. The UAE emphasises the importance of harnessing technology and innovation, and investing in human capital and developing future skills, to help build more resilient and competitive economies, strengthen their ability to keep pace with change, and achieve sustainable development.”

The UAE also highlighted a number of its initiatives in digital transformation and government service development, reflecting its efforts to improve government efficiency and enhance ease of doing business.

The country also showcased programmes aimed at developing the skills of national talent and equipping them to respond to rapid change and the future needs of the labour market.

The UAE further stressed the importance of maintaining international cooperation to address debt challenges, enhance transparency, and ensure that the needs of emerging and developing economies are taken into account when responding to global economic imbalances, in support of stability and inclusive growth.

The meeting also featured a series of sessions and engagements with private sector representatives covering the banking sector, artificial intelligence in healthcare and advanced manufacturing, and digital assets.

Participants exchanged views on opportunities to leverage technology and innovation to advance vital sectors and the financial industry, and support economic growth.