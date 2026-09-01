RAK Chamber explores stronger investment partnerships with Nepal

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with Nepal, develop investment partnerships across a range of vital sectors and open new opportunities for the emirate's business community, in support of shared development priorities and Ras Al Khaimah's position as a global destination for business and investment.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and a Nepalese delegation, in the presence of Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Chamber.

The Nepalese delegation included Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal to the UAE; Chandra Prasad Dhakal, former President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry; and members of the embassy.

During the meeting, the Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of reviewed investment opportunities with the Nepalese business community across several sectors, as well as ways to strengthen the private sector's role in increasing trade exchange and exploring promising opportunities across Ras Al Khaimah.

He invited the Nepalese business community to benefit from the major events and exhibitions organised by the emirate, describing them as a vital bridge for direct engagement with industrialists, investors and local, regional and international companies.

Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to providing a stimulating business environment that supports the growth of companies seeking to expand from Ras Al Khaimah, leveraging the emirate's strategic location and continued development across various economic sectors.

For his part, the Nepalese Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the leading role played by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber in supporting bilateral economic relations.