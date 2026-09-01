DIB successfully closes debut $750 million syndicated Islamic financing facility

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has successfully closed its debut US$750 million three-year Senior Unsecured Commodity Murabaha Term Facility, marking an important milestone in the Bank’s funding strategy and further diversifying its sources of institutional funding.

The facility represents DIB’s first-ever syndicated Islamic financing transaction and attracted c. US$1.2 billion in total commitments, equivalent to approximately 1.6 times the facility size.

It was executed at competitive pricing despite a complex global market environment and continued geopolitical uncertainty across the region.

The strong participation from regional and international banks reflects continued confidence in DIB’s credit profile, balance sheet strength and long-term growth trajectory.

The transaction also demonstrates the depth of institutional liquidity available to high-quality UAE financial institutions and the continued relevance of Shariah-compliant financing structures across international banking markets.

The transaction represents a landmark syndicated Islamic financing for DIB, further strengthening the Bank’s position in global Islamic finance and reinforcing its standing as a trusted counterparty in international financing markets.

The syndication was led by HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and Standard Chartered, who acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers, Bookrunners and Coordinators.

Commenting on the successful closure, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said, “The successful completion of our debut syndicated Islamic financing facility marks an important milestone in DIB’s funding strategy and reflects the confidence that leading regional and international institutions continue to place in our franchise. The strength of demand and quality of participation, particularly against a complex market backdrop, speak to the resilience of our balance sheet, the strength of our credit profile and the disciplined approach that continues to guide our growth.”

He added, “Beyond the transaction itself, this facility further diversifies our funding base, deepens our relationships with key banking partners across global markets and demonstrates the growing relevance of Shariah-compliant financing within the international institutional landscape. As DIB continues to grow, we remain focused on accessing liquidity through diversified and efficient channels while advancing the reach and sophistication of Islamic finance globally.”

The facility complements DIB’s broader funding programme and reinforces the Bank’s ability to access diversified pools of institutional liquidity through Shariah-compliant structures that support its long-term balance sheet and growth objectives