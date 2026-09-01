Emirati women account for 87% of FTA’s female workforce, 93% of young female employees

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has strengthened the presence of Emirati women across its various roles and specialisations, with 407 Emirati women accounting for 87 percent of its total female workforce, while Emirati women represent 93 percent of all female employees in the youth category, reflecting the growing role of national female talent in developing the tax system.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, said on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day that empowering women is an established approach inspired by the vision of the UAE leadership and translated by the Authority into opportunities for leadership, innovation and participation in shaping the future.

He explained that women account for 51 percent of the Authority’s total workforce, while 50 Emirati women have been newly appointed so far in 2026.

A total of 330 Emirati women work in specialised and professional roles, 60 in executive positions, and 13 in supervisory and leadership positions.

Al Mulla affirmed that Emirati women have demonstrated their competence in the tax sector and contributed effectively to developing the tax system and enhancing its sustainability.

The FTA Women’s Committee is organising a programme running from 28th August to 28th September, 2026, featuring a range of initiatives and activities celebrating the achievements of Emirati women and highlighting distinguished national female figures in the tax sector and their role in the UAE’s development journey.