Dubai Chambers trains over 14,000 companies on Agentic AI

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers today launched specialised training tracks aimed at equipping more than 14,000 member companies of the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce with the skills to adopt Agentic AI across their operations.

The initiative forms part of the programme to transition Dubai’s private sector towards Agentic AI, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The training will be delivered through Dubai Chambers Academy, a new integrated e-learning platform offering specialised Agentic AI training tracks for the private sector, alongside a range of other training programmes.

The Academy was launched in the presence of Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and 90 chairpersons of Business Groups and Business Councils.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “The programme to transition the private sector towards Agentic AI reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing the vision of its leadership by preparing the business community to adopt advanced technologies and use them effectively to create sustainable value. This will strengthen companies’ competitiveness and their ability to innovate and grow in the economy of the future.”

He added, “Agentic AI is opening up new possibilities for the way companies operate. It can help manage complex tasks, enable more effective decision-making, enhance productivity, and create new opportunities for growth. Through these specialised training tracks, we aim to equip the private sector with the capabilities and expertise needed to understand Agentic AI and translate its potential into practical applications.”

He noted that the training tracks available through Dubai Chambers Academy will help companies build a strong foundation in Agentic AI, identify practical applications across their businesses, and develop the capabilities needed to prepare for the technology’s growing role in the future of business.

The training tracks focus on Agentic AI with practical guidance on applying it in a business environment. Participants will explore the latest tools and solutions, learn how they can be used to improve operations, efficiency, productivity, and decision-making, and examine practical approaches to adoption.

The training is designed to help companies turn the potential of Agentic AI into practical solutions that support growth and innovation.

The training tracks form part of the wider programme to transition Dubai’s private sector towards Agentic AI.

Other initiatives include establishing incubators for Agentic AI companies that support Dubai’s transition, supporting companies specialising in the development and deployment of Agentic AI solutions, and promoting knowledge-sharing and capacity-building within Dubai Chambers.

Together, these efforts are designed to strengthen private sector competitiveness and reinforce Dubai’s leadership in adopting future technologies.

The launch follows Dubai Chambers’ formation of the Executive Committee for Agentic AI. The committee was established to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI across the private sector, prepare the business community for global technological shifts, enable companies to benefit from advanced AI solutions, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and future industries.