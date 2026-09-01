Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council completes over 205,000 laboratory tests in Q2

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) completed more than 205,000 laboratory tests during the second quarter of 2026, while intensifying market surveillance efforts through the inspection of 33,173 products and verification of 3,976 legal measuring instruments.

This comes as part of an integrated system aimed at ensuring product and service quality, protecting consumer rights and strengthening market reliability in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Council statistics showed that the Markets and Consumers Sector carried out inspections covering 33,173 products through field inspections and online platforms.

The sector also verified 3,976 legal measuring instruments, helping enhance the accuracy and reliability of measurements in the market.

The sector also verified 353 products and 6,430 packaging samples. A total of 17 products, equivalent to 37 items, were withdrawn, while nine products, equivalent to 725 items, were corrected.

As part of monitoring internationally recalled products, the Council identified 41 products subject to global recalls that were found in UAE markets, highlighting the importance of proactive monitoring of product movement and strengthening oversight of goods traded locally.

At the specialised testing level, the Central Testing Laboratory Sector carried out a total of 205,520 laboratory tests across multiple fields. These included 35,994 tests on food and liquids, 162,511 on water, 45 on medicines and medical equipment, 1,953 on building and construction materials, 473 on transformer oils, 3,754 environmental tests, 475 agricultural tests, 176 tests on cosmetics, 127 general tests, in addition to 12 technical consultations.

The figures reflect the broad scope of laboratory services provided by the Council and the diversity of testing fields, covering food, water, medicines, medical equipment, construction materials, transformer oils, the environment, agricultural products and cosmetics. These services support product and commodity safety and provide reliable technical data and results for decision-making.

In metrology, the Emirates Metrology Institute provided 141 calibration services, 10 inter-laboratory comparison services and 17 technical consultancy services, contributing to improving the efficiency of the measurement system, the accuracy of results and supporting entities and establishments in meeting relevant technical requirements.

In the Conformity and Standards Services Sector, 2,450 applications were processed, including 73 applications to renew conformity certificates for personnel services, 30 applications to renew product conformity certificates, four applications for licences to use the Trustmark, 23 applications to renew Trustmark licences, 1,063 applications for product registration certificates and 31 applications for conformity certificates for personnel services, in addition to applications for issuing product conformity certificates.

The second-quarter results for 2026 reaffirm the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council's continued pivotal role in protecting markets and consumers, raising compliance with standards and specifications, and providing testing, calibration and conformity services within technical and regulatory frameworks that strengthen confidence in products and services, support the competitiveness of the business environment and enhance quality of life in the emirate.