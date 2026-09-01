Ajman strengthens India strategy with new trade incentive programme

AJMAN, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has announced a new incentive programme for travel trade partners as part of its strategy to strengthen Ajman’s presence in the Indian market.

The Ajman Partner Tourism Growth Incentive Programme will run from 15th September to 1st December, offering eligible travel agents performance-based incentives for confirmed passenger bookings to Ajman.

The programme aims to encourage greater destination promotion, strengthen Ajman’s inclusion in UAE travel itineraries and support visitor growth during the campaign period.

The initiative was announced during a three-city promotional roadshow across Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, which brought together travel agents, tour operators and tourism partners for B2B meetings and destination presentations.

The Department used the roadshow to highlight Ajman’s tourism offering and explore new opportunities for commercial collaboration with Indian travel trade partners.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said, “India represents a key market within Ajman’s strategy to diversify its international visitor base and strengthen its global tourism presence.”

He added that the incentive programme is designed to create practical opportunities for travel trade partners to expand Ajman’s presence in their portfolios, generate bookings and contribute to sustainable visitor growth.

Alhashmi said the Department’s approach focuses on long-term partnerships, destination knowledge and shared value, while working with travel agents, tour operators and destination management companies to develop products suited to Indian travellers.

Neeti Sharma, Director of Intrepid Marketing & Communications, said Indian travellers are increasingly seeking distinctive experiences across the UAE, adding that Ajman is well positioned through its combination of culture, heritage, leisure, nature, family experiences and hospitality.

She said the incentive programme would provide additional momentum during an important travel period and support stronger consideration of Ajman among Indian travellers.

Ajman’s India strategy forms part of its broader tourism ambitions under Ajman Vision 2030, supporting the emirate’s development as an accessible and competitive destination.

The Department said it will continue strengthening relationships with international travel trade partners across priority source markets while expanding Ajman’s tourism offering across leisure, nature, family tourism, hospitality and business events.