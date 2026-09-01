Egyptian Prime Minister reviews Fujairah Alamein Oil and Gas project implementation

CAIRO, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan, discussed the procedures and steps required to complete the implementation of the Fujairah Alamein Oil and Gas project following the establishment of the company.

The meeting was held yesterday evening at the Egyptian government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting was attended by Karim Badawi, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; Salah Abdel Kerim, Chairman of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation; Dr. Mohammed Al Bagouri, Head of the Central Department for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Petroleum; Ahmed Adel Attia, Legal Adviser to the Government of Fujairah; Hani Abdel Moneim, CEO of the Fujairah Oil and Gas Corporation; Ibrahim Massoud, Chairman of the Western Desert Operating Petroleum Company and Chairman of Fujairah Alamein; Yasser Assem, Chairman of Pavilion Engineering Consultancy; and Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Board Member of Fujairah Alamein Oil and Gas.

At the beginning of the meeting, Madbouly welcomed the Fujairah officials and affirmed the attention given by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the promising strategic project, whose agreement was recently signed.

He said the completion of procedures to establish Fujairah Alamein Oil and Gas and the convening of its founding general assembly meeting at the El-Hamra Petroleum Port, operated by WEPCO in New Alamein, come within the framework of the longstanding strategic relations between Egypt and the UAE.

Madbouly emphasised the project's vital importance and its multiple developmental dimensions in the energy sector, stressing the need to accelerate efforts and intensify joint work to establish a private free zone under the name Fujairah Alamein Oil and Gas in New Alamein.

The zone will carry out activities related to the storage and trading of petroleum products and crude oil, with the aim of moving into actual operations as quickly as possible in a manner that serves mutual interests and reflects the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Al Dhanhani thanked the Egyptian Prime Minister and government for their efforts in advancing the project, particularly the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for its support in establishing the company.

He affirmed the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to expand cooperation with the Egyptian side and accelerate the project's implementation in line with his directives.

The meeting reviewed the project's implementation steps, which support efforts to strengthen Egypt's role as a regional hub for energy trade and trading.

The project aims to develop El-Hamra Port through cooperation and integration with the Fujairah Oil and Gas Corporation.

The cooperation also includes transferring expertise and applying the latest systems and technologies to enhance the port's efficiency and bring it in line with international standards, as well as storing crude oil at the storage facilities of El-Hamra Petroleum Port in New Alamein.

This is expected to maximise the economic benefits and returns from Egypt's infrastructure and capitalise on the port's unique location and advanced infrastructure to establish it as a strategic hub for crude oil storage and transportation.

Karim Badawi, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, emphasised the importance of the project and the significant government support provided by both the Egyptian and Emirati sides to ensure the success of the project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast and replicate the successful model currently operating in Fujairah.

He said completing the major project is a key priority, noting that joint teams are working in full and continuous coordination to complete the necessary procedures and establish a specific timetable for the implementation phases.

Badawi stressed the ministry's commitment to providing full support and overcoming any challenges that could affect the progress of the project.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Madbouly affirmed that he would regularly follow up on the project's implementation stages to ensure it becomes another success story similar to the model implemented in Fujairah.