Abdullah bin Salem issues administrative decision on SCCC Board

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), issued an administrative decision amending Administrative Decision No. (17) of 2023 concerning the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club (SCCC).

The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of the SCCC shall be formed under the chairmanship of Taryam Matar Mohammed Taryam, with the membership of Abdullah Murad Issa Abdullah Hussein, Faisal Mohammed Abdullah Al Hammadi, Imran Abdullah Imran Humaid Al Nuaimi, Khalifa Ahmed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Saif Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hammadi, and Nasser Omar Mohammed Abdullah Abdulrahman.