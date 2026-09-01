Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council showcases energy conformity programmes at Middle East Energy 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is participating in Middle East Energy 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre from 1st to 3rd September, alongside more than 1,900 exhibitors from over 150 countries.

The Council's participation supports efforts to advance quality, standards and conformity across the energy sector and enhance market readiness amid rapid developments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and digital technologies.

QCC is using the exhibition to strengthen engagement with manufacturers, suppliers, government and regulatory bodies, and industry experts, while reviewing new products and technologies and identifying future market requirements.

The Council is showcasing conformity programmes and technical services covering the development of technical documentation and issuance of conformity certificates for energy-related products and systems.

These include outdoor lighting fixtures and lamps, photovoltaic solar systems, low-voltage electrical panels, air-conditioning systems, electric-vehicle charging equipment and other products designed to improve energy and resource efficiency.

QCC is also presenting conformity programmes for professionals working in energy and electrical trades, aimed at verifying competencies, capabilities and skills and supporting higher safety and workforce standards.

Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of QCC, said, "Middle East Energy is a leading international platform for connecting with the sector's foremost organisations and staying abreast of developments shaping the future of energy."

He added that the Council is working to strengthen cooperation with manufacturers, suppliers and partners to develop programmes aligned with market needs and provide clear frameworks for verifying product safety, efficiency and performance.

Al Shamsi said rapid changes in the energy sector require continuous alignment with technical requirements, particularly as renewable energy, digital technologies and smart solutions expand.

Badr Khamis Al Shamili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at QCC, said the exhibition provides an opportunity to engage directly with global companies and introduce conformity programmes for energy-related products and systems.

He said the Council will explain requirements and procedures for obtaining conformity certificates and the product trust mark, helping companies meet technical requirements and improve market access for compliant products.

Among the programmes being showcased are those covering water-efficient sanitary fittings, air and water cooling units, water-flow-rate regulators, solar water-heating systems, unitary and ozone-friendly air-conditioning systems, electrical wiring devices, photovoltaic solar systems and electric-vehicle charging equipment.

QCC said the global energy sector's rapid transformation, driven by rising electricity demand, renewable energy growth, storage technologies, artificial intelligence and data centres, is creating new requirements for infrastructure and energy-related products.

The Council added that conformity and standards services support the economic environment by verifying product compliance, reducing risks associated with non-conforming products and strengthening investor and consumer confidence.

Through its participation, QCC reaffirmed its commitment to developing the conformity and standards ecosystem, supporting product safety and performance, and strengthening the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi and the UAE across energy, technology and investment sectors.