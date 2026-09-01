Over 130 Chinese companies to participate in WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that more than 130 Chinese companies will participate in the Chinese pavilion at the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), taking place from 20th to 22nd October, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by DEWA under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, WETEX 2026 will showcase developments across the energy, water and sustainability sectors.

Chinese companies will present innovations and products in clean and renewable energy, energy storage, energy and water network efficiency, sustainability, smart cities, environmental protection, artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said the strong annual participation of Chinese companies contributes to strengthening cooperation between the UAE and China, particularly in investment, industry, technology, clean and renewable energy, and water.

He said the Chinese pavilion reflects the two countries' shared commitment to achieving Net Zero and accelerating the energy transition, while supporting their goal of increasing bilateral trade to US$200 billion by 2030.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and China reached around US$90 billion in 2024, with China remaining the UAE's leading global trading partner, Al Tayer added.

David Wang, Chairman of MIE Group, organiser of the Chinese pavilion, said the group has served as a strategic international partner for the pavilion for more than 15 consecutive years.

He said WETEX provides Chinese technology companies with a gateway to the UAE and wider Middle East markets, while supporting Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy, water and sustainability solutions.

Among the participating companies, Focus Technology Co., Ltd. will showcase digital trade solutions connecting Chinese manufacturers with buyers and global markets.

Anhui Chiro Technology Co., Ltd. will present water filtration and purification solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications, including reverse osmosis systems and customised filtration technologies.

Canature Huayu Environmental Products Co., Ltd. will showcase water treatment products and solutions for desalination, municipal and industrial water treatment, filtration and wastewater systems.

Deshi Energy Technology Co., Ltd. will present technologies for oil and gas operations, including enhanced oil recovery, intelligent artificial lift systems, digital reservoir management, specialised oilfield chemicals and production optimisation solutions.

Hebei GN Solids Control Co., Ltd. will showcase solid-liquid separation and waste management technologies for wastewater treatment, mining, construction, oil and gas, and environmental applications.

Ningbo Shitong Water Purifying Systems Co., Ltd. will display water purification and treatment components for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Vontron Technology Co., Ltd. will highlight membrane technologies for sustainable water treatment, including reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, desalination, ultrapure water production and zero liquid discharge solutions.