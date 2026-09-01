Seven new countries to participate in 2026 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 13th to 18th September 2026, will welcome seven new countries participating for the first time.

This reflects the Fair’s growing role as a global cultural platform and an active driver of the knowledge economy.

The list of new participants features Kosovo, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, and Cuba. Their participation will open new avenues for intellectual exchange, in line with the Centre’s vision of leading a global cultural movement that strengthens knowledge sharing and translation efforts.

Held under the theme ‘Let’s Turn the Page and Read the World’, this year’s Fair will bring together exhibitors from 95 countries to celebrate its 35th edition, highlighting the cultural leadership and commitment to creativity, as well as its contributions towards shaping of the international cultural landscape from Abu Dhabi.

The broad global participation set to join the 2026 edition of the Fair reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of investing in culture and knowledge as pillars of comprehensive development.

It also affirms the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s commitment to continuous development through its strategic partnerships, with the aim of becoming an international hub for enlightenment, a space for exchanging expertise, a catalyst for building partnerships that support the growth of cultural and creative industries around the world, and a platform welcoming sustainable dialogue among different nations and civilisations.