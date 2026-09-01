Bahraini Al-Nassr maintain perfect record at Al Ain International Youth Volleyball Tournament

AL AIN, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahraini Al-Nassr opened the second round of the International Youth Volleyball Tournament by securing their second consecutive victory, defeating Qatari Al-Rayyan 3–0.

The tournament, organised by Al Ain Club under the patronage of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and in technical cooperation with the UAE Volleyball Federation, is being held at Khalifa bin Zayed Sports Hall in Al Ain.

In the “Kuwaiti clash,” Al-Qadsia defeated Burgan 3–0, securing their first victory in the tournament after losing in the opening round to Qatari Al-Rayyan.

The third match witnessed strong competition that extended into the fifth set, with Qatari Al-Arabi securing victory over Al Ain 3–2.

With these results, Bahraini Al-Nassr continued their strong start with a perfect record from two matches, while Kuwaiti Al-Qadsia and Qatari Al-Arabi joined the winners’ circle, with competition among the clubs continuing in the coming rounds to achieve more positive results and move closer to competing for the top positions.

The organising committee confirmed that the competition is witnessing strong technical performances from the participating clubs, reflecting the importance of the tournament in providing youth players with opportunities to gain experience and exposure in a competitive atmosphere among Gulf clubs.

Wednesday will be a rest day for the participating teams, along with an honoring ceremony and an exchange of commemorative shields, ahead of the resumption of the competition on Thursday with three matches: Al Ain against Bahraini Al-Nassr, followed by Qatari Al-Rayyan against Kuwaiti Burgan, and finally Qatari Al-Arabi against Kuwaiti Al-Qadsia.