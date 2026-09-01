Ducab showcases advanced cable solutions at Middle East Energy 2026

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ducab is participating in Middle East Energy (MEE) 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre from 1st to 3rd September, showcasing advanced cable solutions for power transmission, data centres, smart infrastructure and renewable energy applications.

The company said its participation comes as the Middle East continues to expand its AI and digital infrastructure, increasing demand for reliable, high-performance and lower-carbon power systems.

With more than 46 years of experience, Ducab supports infrastructure across the UAE's digital and industrial sectors, including data centres, AI infrastructure, smart industries and cities.

The company has supplied cables to more than 20 data centres across the UAE, representing over 50 percent of the country's data centre projects, and offers more than 85,000 specialised cable variants.

Matteo Bavaresco, CEO of Ducab, said, "At Ducab, we are committed to providing high-quality cable solutions that play a crucial role in modernising power grids to meet tomorrow's energy demands, amplified by the rapid rise of AI, data centres and smart cities."

He added that the company's participation in MEE provides an opportunity to demonstrate its focus on innovation, local manufacturing and supporting the clean energy transition.

At the exhibition, Ducab is highlighting solutions designed to meet increasingly complex and interconnected energy requirements, with a focus on technical performance, product innovation and sustainability.

The company said its portfolio is aimed at helping customers strengthen the resilience and efficiency of modern power infrastructure while supporting the region's continued digital and industrial growth.