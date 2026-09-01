UAE targeting 35% clean energy by 2030-2031: Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the UAE has raised its clean energy target, covering nuclear and renewable energy, to 35 percent by 2030-2031.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Middle East Energy 2026, which opened on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until 3rd September, Al Mazrouei said achieving the target will require new projects, stronger competition and broader opportunities for the private sector in power generation.

He added that the UAE continues to monitor and update its energy strategy in response to declining costs and ongoing technological advances.

The UAE has a long-term strategy to diversify its energy generation sources and maintain sufficient surplus capacity to meet the needs of the entire population under different circumstances.

In this context, Al Mazrouei said the country continues to develop grids and new power plants to reduce losses, improve efficiency and achieve the best possible electricity selling prices, while working to lower them further in the future.

He noted that renewable energy prices continue to decline thanks to the expansion of projects and technological development.

Energy storage technologies have also advanced significantly, with batteries now capable of storing power for up to 24 hours at competitive prices, compared with just two or three hours previously.

Al Mazrouei said this development has enabled solar energy to provide round-the-clock supply, making it comparable to natural gas, nuclear power and other baseload energy sources, while offering encouraging and competitive prices.

He added that solar power also offers sustainability benefits and does not produce carbon dioxide emissions, reflecting the success of the UAE's strategy, which will continue to strengthen the country's capabilities in this field.

Regarding the role of the private sector, Al Mazrouei said the UAE's power generation sector has long been open to private participation, noting that the decision to privatise the sector decades ago helped reduce costs, strengthen competition and apply the highest governance standards.

He said this has helped position the UAE among the world's leading countries in terms of electricity costs.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE has companies capable of competing globally, securing competitive prices and winning international projects, citing Masdar, Etihad and other national companies operating effectively in various countries.

On the future of the energy sector, he said it will be based on expanding cleaner energy sources, strengthening electricity interconnections between countries, significantly improving transmission network efficiency and reducing losses.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted Middle East Energy 2026, saying the exhibition brings together 1,500 exhibitors from 70 countries to showcase the latest technologies that can help reduce costs and improve efficiency.

He called on participants to benefit from the discussions and exchange successful experiences, noting that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is showcasing its strategies and legislative framework at the event, while participating companies are focusing on technical and technological solutions.