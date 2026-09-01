ADEX organises ‘ADEX Young Entrepreneurs’ exhibition celebrating Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) celebrated Emirati Women’s Day 2026, held under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” by hosting the ADEX Young Entrepreneurs’ exhibition for employees’ children.

The exhibition provided young participants with an opportunity to showcase their products and entrepreneurial ideas, while recognising the important role Emirati women play in strengthening the UAE’s economy and advancing the country’s trade and export ambitions.

The initiative reflects ADEX’s commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among younger generations and developing the skills needed to participate in the UAE’s future economy.

By giving young participants practical exposure to presenting ideas, developing products and engaging with others, the exhibition introduces them to the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and business from an early age.

Commenting on the occasion, Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, said, “Emirati Women’s Day is a national occasion that celebrates the achievements of Emirati women and their contribution to the UAE’s development journey. This year’s theme reflects the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, and aligns with the objectives of the Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision to further advance women’s contribution, leadership and global impact.”

He added, “Emirati women have demonstrated their capabilities across the UAE’s economic landscape, contributing to the growth of national industries, leading businesses and supporting the competitiveness of UAE products in international markets.

"At ADEX, we recognise the important role women play in strengthening the country’s trade and export ecosystem. Initiatives such as the Young Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition also give us an opportunity to encourage the next generation to think creatively, pursue business ideas and develop the confidence and skills needed to contribute to the UAE’s future economy.”