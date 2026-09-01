Foreign tourist arrivals to Russia rise by 20% in first half of 2026

MOSCOW, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia increased by 20 percent to 2.5 million in the first half of 2026, with Chinese citizens accounting for more than 22 percent of foreign visitors.

According to TV BRICS, this was announced by Nikita Kondratiev, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

The figures were presented at a meeting of the Tourism Council of the Greater Tumen Initiative (GTI) and a seminar on inbound tourism in North-East Asia, held in the Chinese city of Shenyang.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until the end of 2027, according to the Kremlin website. In May 2026, it was announced that China had, in turn, extended its visa-free regime for Russian citizens until the same date.