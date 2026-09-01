Ultimate Power Solution Group launches AI-powered smart generators at Middle East Energy 2026

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE-based Ultimate Power Solution Group, headquartered in the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, launched a new generation of electric power generators supported by artificial intelligence and robotics technologies during its participation in Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai.

The move aims to transform generators from conventional electricity-producing equipment into smarter systems for operation, monitoring and control.

The Group's new solutions integrate artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and advanced monitoring and control systems to enhance operational efficiency, make better use of operational data, and improve monitoring and diagnostics in line with the needs of industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects.

During the exhibition, the Group is presenting a model that combines power generator manufacturing with advanced digital technologies, describing the integration as a new direction in the power generation equipment industry and a reflection of the ability of UAE companies to develop home-grown technological solutions in a highly competitive global sector.

Dr. Khaled Al Nablsee, Chairman of Ultimate Power Solution Group, said the future of the generator industry is no longer linked solely to output capacity, size and mechanical efficiency, but is increasingly moving towards the use of software, artificial intelligence and modern control systems to improve system performance.

He added that the Group aims to develop Made in the UAE products that combine engineering expertise with advanced technologies and are capable of competing across GCC, Arab and international markets.

The Group's portfolio includes electric power generators, solar and renewable energy solutions, as well as solutions based on wind, crude oil, natural gas and liquefied gas. It also develops solutions in industrial programming, automation, artificial intelligence and robotics.

The Group's direction aligns with the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to raise installed clean energy capacity from 14.2 gigawatts to 19.8 gigawatts by 2030, increase the share of installed clean energy capacity to 30 percent of the total energy mix, and raise the contribution of clean energy generation to 32 percent.

The strategy also targets improving energy consumption efficiency by 42 to 45 percent compared with 2019 levels, achieving financial savings of AED100 billion, and mobilising investments ranging between AED150 billion and AED200 billion by 2030.