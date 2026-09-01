SEHA CLINICS advances community healthcare with 24/7 access at Saadiyat Clinic

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth and one of the UAE's largest providers of primary and specialty healthcare services, has announced that its flagship Saadiyat Clinic is now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, further expanding access to premium, patient-centred healthcare for residents and visitors on Saadiyat Island.

The extension of the clinic's operating hours builds on its successful launch earlier this year and reflects SEHA CLINICS' ongoing commitment to setting new benchmarks for accessible, preventive, and community-based healthcare across Abu Dhabi.

As one of Abu Dhabi's fastest-growing residential and cultural destinations, SEHA CLINICS Saadiyat continues to experience increasing demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare close to home.

The transition to 24/7 operations ensures patients have access to timely medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment whenever they need it.

By providing around-the-clock access to high-quality primary care, the clinic provides an alternative care pathway for patients with non-emergency conditions while supporting continuity of care and promoting better long-term health outcomes for the community.

The state-of-the-art clinic offers a range of essential healthcare services, including family medicine, paediatrics, dermatology, women's health, physiotherapy, nutrition and cardiology among others, within a welcoming, hospitality-inspired, concierge-style environment that prioritises comfort, convenience, and a seamless patient experience.