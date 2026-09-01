Latifa bint Mohammed highlights enduring humanitarian legacy of Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, highlighted the life of Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, recalling inspiring humanitarian, social and leadership aspects of her life, based on a rare British document.

The following is the text of an article by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, titled 'Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan: Remembering a Life of Service and Giving':

"Whenever the name of my grandmother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, is mentioned, I am reminded of this remarkable woman, whose name always brings to mind countless aspects of humanity. I remember the mother who instilled in my father a spirit of humanity and love for people, and the woman whom the people of Dubai loved and whose example its women followed.

"In Dubai's memory, Sheikha Latifa was a mother, a grandmother and a woman whom the women of Dubai regarded as a source of support and refuge. She possessed sound judgement that helped steer decisions in the interests of the family, women and society, drawing on her closeness to the people and her deep understanding of their needs.

"I read a document dated 16th May, 1981, issued by the British Embassy in the UAE following the visit of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to the country, specifically on 22nd and 23rd April of that year. It deepened many aspects of my understanding of this remarkable woman.

"In the document, Thatcher requested detailed information about my grandmother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan, following a meeting between them at Rashid Tower as part of the agenda of the 'Iron Lady's' visit to the UAE.

"Despite its official nature, I found between the lines of the document another dimension to the character of Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan: a compassionate and authentic woman who had long played a deeply influential social role in public life while maintaining a high degree of privacy and remaining away from the spotlight.

"She transformed her women's majlis, where she received women from all of Dubai's families and every segment of society, into a space for communication and a bridge through which the voices of women and the needs of Dubai's families reached Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the emirate's principal decision-maker at the time. Through her closeness to the people and her detailed knowledge of their circumstances, she consistently put forward recommendations to meet their needs and improve their quality of life.

"The document reveals that, through her unique approach, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan placed particular emphasis on caring for People of Determination and empowering women through education and healthcare, while maintaining a strong focus on those most in need. It also records her frequent visits to Emirati families in their homes to learn about their circumstances and living conditions. Her recommendations in this regard contributed to the development of housing programmes in the emirate.

"The document also indicates that the scope of her giving extended beyond the UAE to several countries, including Nepal, Egypt and Pakistan, alongside her contribution to supporting the development of Great Ormond Street Hospital in Britain.

"Today, when I bring together these two portraits – the woman whose memory enriched our family conversations and my father's recollections, and the woman whom people knew in public life – I become even more convinced of the importance of the environment that shapes a person.

"My grandmother Latifa grew up as the granddaughter of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (Zayed the First) and became the wife of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. She then became the mother of Dubai's rulers, who became known for their love of and closeness to the people and their deep connection with them.

"Perhaps what the document indicates about the depth of her relationship with her son, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their shared interest in the affairs of society, demonstrates how a mother's influence can extend through her children to help achieve the well-being of an entire people. Through this exceptional approach, she herself became an active force and a field leader who sought every possible way to serve the people.

"This document was not written as a tribute and was not intended for publication. Rather, it was a confidential communication intended to acquaint the British government with a woman whose historical presence was profoundly important and whose influence on the land, relationships and people ran deep. This makes the document all the more significant and authentic.

"I learned from my grandmother Sheikha Latifa that the beauty of one's impact is not measured by media presence, that a woman's gentleness does not diminish her strength, and that giving is the truest and most beautiful language of love. My grandmother loved Dubai and its people, and from that love she fashioned a quiet and steadfast approach based on serving the community that formed her extended family.

"I also learned from her that every woman can make an extraordinary impact on her society without sacrificing her privacy, and that this impact grows deeper when a person strives sincerely and is devoted in their love for their homeland.

"In the world's memory, Sheikha Latifa will remain a unique woman who left an enduring legacy spanning generations. In my memory, my grandmother will remain a world of love, giving and influence."