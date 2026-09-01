Sharjah Chamber concludes Korea business mission with strategic partnerships

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has concluded an official business mission to the brotherly Republic of Korea, led by Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Board Member of SCCI.

The delegation comprised 30 prominent businesswomen, women entrepreneurs and representatives of Sharjah's economic, investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The mission aimed to expand SCCI's international economic network, open new channels for trade and investment cooperation, and strengthen the global presence and competitiveness of Sharjah's business community.

Its programme featured official meetings, business-to-business engagements, field visits and economic events held in cooperation with UAE and Korean institutions, including the Embassy of the brotherly Republic of Korea to the UAE, Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), and Korea-Arab Society (KAS).

The programme strengthened direct business links between the two sides and explored opportunities for strategic partnerships, investment and knowledge exchange.

The Sharjah-Korea Businesswomen Forum was a key highlight of the mission, featuring the signing of two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). The first was signed between SCCI and KAS, while the second was concluded with the Korea Venture Business Women Association (KOVWA).

The agreements seek to deepen trade and economic cooperation and strengthen business networks connecting women entrepreneurs in Sharjah and the brotherly Republic of Korea with new opportunities for market access, growth and strategic partnerships.

The forum brought together businesswomen, economic leaders and representatives of business, investment and innovation support institutions. Discussions focused on accelerating women's economic growth, expanding access to international markets and commercialising scientific research, innovation and emerging technologies into high-value products and solutions.

The mission also featured a series of B2B meetings linking businesswomen and representatives of companies and institutions from Sharjah and the brotherly Republic of Korea to explore opportunities across high-growth sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, energy and smart mobility.

The delegation conducted field visits to Korean enterprises and specialised facilities, including Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, as well as leading design and textile markets.

It also visited Beauty Play to gain insights into the brotherly Republic of Korea's advanced cosmetics ecosystem and participated in the Global Economic Cooperation Forum, creating further opportunities for networking and economic cooperation.

A cultural tour of the National Museum of Korea gave the delegation an opportunity to explore the country's history and cultural heritage.

Al Owais said the mission successfully enhanced the visibility and market presence of Sharjah's business community in the brotherly Republic of Korea while creating new pathways for strategic partnerships among women entrepreneurs, companies and institutions.

She said, "The mission's comprehensive agenda of business meetings, field visits and discussions enabled the delegation to gain first-hand insights into investment opportunities, explore cooperation prospects with Korean counterparts and showcase Sharjah's investment advantages to investors and businesses."

She added that B2B engagements helped identify high-potential areas for cooperation, particularly in technology and innovation, advanced industries, healthcare and trade.

The mission coincided with Emirati Women's Day on 28th August, marked by a special event organised by the UAE Embassy in Seoul to celebrate Emirati women's achievements and highlight their expanding role in business and investment leadership.

The event also featured a panel discussion organised by SCCI, bringing together prominent Emirati businesswomen from the delegation to share their entrepreneurial experiences, perspectives on women's evolving economic role, and the key opportunities and challenges encountered during their careers.