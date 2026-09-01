Chairman of Bahrain Shura Council reaffirms full solidarity with UAE, condemns Iranian attack

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a message of solidarity from Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in which he expressed the Kingdom's strong condemnation and denunciation of the renewed Iranian attacks targeting the UAE with a drone.

Al Saleh said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability, while violating international law, the Charter of the United Nations, UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The Bahraini Shura Council Chairman expressed Bahrain's full solidarity with and support for the UAE, backing all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity and to protect its citizens and residents.

He stressed that the UAE's security and stability are an integral part of the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Al Saleh also praised the efficiency and vigilance of the UAE Armed Forces and air defence systems, as well as their efforts in intercepting the drone.

He stressed the importance of the UN Security Council fulfilling its responsibilities and taking the necessary measures to compel Iran to comply with international law and the UN Charter, and to completely halt its attacks and aggressive actions that threaten the region's security and stability.

He said such measures would contribute to de-escalation and the preservation of regional security and stability.