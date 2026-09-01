SPL offers 24 learning activities across six libraries in September

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) is marking the start of the new academic year with 24 activities throughout September, extending learning beyond the classroom through hands-on experiences in science, technology, sustainability, literature and the arts.

The programme spans six libraries, with four activities each at the Sharjah, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid, Dibba Al Hisn and Wadi Al Helo branches.

Activities include practical workshops, reading sessions, field visits, discussions and family programmes for children, young adults, families, adults and senior citizens, reinforcing libraries as spaces for lifelong learning.

SPL's main branch begins with "Discover the World of Translation" on 3rd September at 16:00, introducing participants to translation and its role in connecting languages and cultures.

"Our Family Stories" will be held on 13th September at 10:00, followed by "Journey to the Self – Naguib Mahfouz" on 27th September at 10:00.

The branch concludes its programme on 30th September at 15:00 with "Smile, You’re in Sharjah: A Community Adventure in Sustainable Tourism", featuring interactive activities near the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation focused on sustainable tourism and protecting natural resources.

The Khorfakkan branch opens with the women’s session "Breath and Tranquillity" on 2nd September at 10:00.

"Sustainable World" on 15th September at 10:00 will include a field visit to the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre to explore efforts to protect marine environments and biodiversity.

"I Make it with Love", held on 20th September at 17:00 in collaboration with In Mind Café, will teach participants how to prepare biscuits. The branch concludes on 24th September at 10:00 with "Creative Pens", featuring an author in collaboration with Shams Publishing House.

The Kalba branch begins with "Anime Kingdom" on 6th September at 16:00, introducing young adults to animation.

Its reading club will discuss "From the noise inside" by Maryam Al Junaibi on 10th September at 10:00, while "The Golden Age Screen" for senior citizens will be held on 16th September at 16:00 in collaboration with the Department of Social Services.

The branch concludes with "Programming in the World of Darkness" on 29th September at 10:00.

At Al Dhaid, "The World of Fossils" was held on 1st September at 10:00 in collaboration with the Sharjah Natural History Museum.

"Open a Book… The Journey Begins" will take place on 10th September at 10:00, followed by the children’s activity "Our Little Melodies" on 20th September at 17:00.

"Mini Family Cooking Challenge" will be held at Tal Al Zafaran Park on 23rd September at 16:00, bringing children and family members together to prepare a simple meal while encouraging cooperation and creativity.

The Dibba Al Hisn branch will host "Home Hydroponic Farming" on 8th September at 10:00, introducing young adults to growing plants without soil and practical approaches to sustainable agriculture.

"My Life Experience" will follow on 14th September at 10:00 at the Dibba Al Hisn Youth Centre, encouraging intergenerational dialogue.

Children can attend a storytelling and reading session of "Thumbelina" on 17th September at 12:00, while "Sculpting Structures", a clay-modelling workshop, will conclude the branch programme on 27th September at 19:00.

The Wadi Al Helo branch begins with "Bright Start", a drawing and colouring activity at Wadi Al Helo School on 9th September at 10:00.

The branch will discuss "Real Estate Move" by Yahya Al Yasi on 17th September at 10:00, followed by "The nature of Knowledge and Creativity" on 22nd September at 16:00.

The September programme concludes on 27th September at 16:00 with "Family Is the Secret to Success", featuring a young community member sharing their experience and highlighting the role of families in supporting and motivating children.