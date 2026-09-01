SEDD organises specialised workshop on AI, digital media

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), in cooperation with the Shams AI Club of Sharjah Media City (Shams), organised a specialised workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media.

This comes as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to develop the skills of its employees and keep pace with the rapid developments in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, in order to enhance performance efficiency and improve the quality of outputs.

The workshop covered a range of topics related to artificial intelligence applications in digital media, including an introduction to AI concepts and their development, linguistic models, and AI applications in content creation, media, and digital marketing.

The workshop included command engineering, image and video production, the ethics of AI use, and an exploration of the skills required to keep pace with the future of work, enabling participants to employ these technologies more efficiently and effectively.

The workshop also focused on raising awareness of AI potentials, and introducing best practices for utilising them in the work environment, while emphasising the importance of responsible and effective use of these technologies, in order to achieve added value for institutional work and maintain the quality and credibility of the content.

Commenting on this workshop, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, explained that organising this workshop comes within the Department’s direction towards investing in human capital, and raising the readiness of its staff to deal with rapid technological changes.

Such thing falls within the Government of Sharjah’s orientations to promote the use of artificial intelligence and support innovation and digital transformation in various sectors, he added.

Al Midfa stressed on the importance of quality partnerships in exchanging knowledge and experiences, and providing learning and development opportunities for employees, which enhances the building of an innovative work environment capable of benefiting from modern technologies in developing services and improving institutional performance.