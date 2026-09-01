Arab Media Summit 2026 to host book signings by noted writers, media personalitie

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the wide-ranging programme of the Arab Media Summit 2026, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club will host a series of book signing sessions featuring noted Arab and international writers, intellectuals, and media personalities.

Taking place from 15th to 17th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Arab Media Summit will bring together a select group of intellectuals and authors to sign their latest publications that have garnered significant attention across the Arab world and beyond.

The cultural showcase accompanying the Summit, which is expected to welcome more than 10,000 media professionals, thought leaders, content creators, and communication specialists this year, will provide an interactive platform for media professionals and content creators to connect with noted writers and litterateurs, adding a cultural flavour to its discussions.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said hosting the distinguished writers and thinkers reflects the vision to strengthen the cultural dimension of the Summit and create an interactive platform that enables thousands of participants to engage directly with authors and learn about their intellectual and creative journeys. She noted that celebrating thinkers and authors is an annual tradition of the Summit, greatly enriching the discussions featuring media leaders and experts from the region and around the world.

Al Mulla added that the book signing sessions provide a valuable opportunity to broaden discussions around media, culture and identity, while reinforcing the Summit’s role as a platform for exchanging ideas and insights. They also highlight the value of intellectual contributions from the Arab world amid the profound transformations reshaping the media sector.

Ruqaya Al Jaberi, a member of the Arab Media Summit 2026 organising committee, said the committee was keen to offer a comprehensive experience extending beyond the main sessions and discussions of the Summit to a range of interactive activities and spaces that provide participants with added opportunities to engage directly with writers, media professionals, and thought leaders, thus creating more personal and engaging settings for dialogue.

She added, “Book signing sessions and other accompanying activities are integral to the Summit experience. Through these initiatives, we seek to bring people with unique perspectives and ideas closer to the audience and create opportunities for direct dialogue that goes beyond the traditional format. With each edition, we strive to further develop and diversify these spaces in line with participants’ interests, making the three days of the Summit an experience rich in dialogue, knowledge, and meaningful connections.”

A series of book signings are slated through the course of the Summit at the dedicated Dubai Press Club platform. These will include ‘One Blood,’ a novel by Dhaen Shaheen; ‘Prophet of the Northern Land,’ a novel by Dr. Osama Abdel Raouf El Shazly; and ‘Close to History,’ by Ahmed El Moslemany, Chairman of the National Media Authority of Egypt.

Among international authors at the Summit, renowned journalist Hala Gorani, recipient of the prestigious Emmy Award from the US National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), will sign her book ‘But You Don’t Look Arab.’

Through its 24 editions, the Arab Media Summit has hosted over 200 book signings. This year’s participation is expected to further reinforce the Summit’s standing as a platform that brings together media, culture and creativity under one roof, reflecting Dubai’s role as a leading regional hub for innovation and new initiatives that contribute to building knowledge-based societies.