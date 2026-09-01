Evaluation process begins for 2026 Hamdan–ALECSO Awards following 144 submissions

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in collaboration with Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), has commenced the evaluation phase for the 2026 cycle of the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research and the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education, following the completion of the submission period, which attracted a total of 144 entries prior to preliminary screening.

Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research received 106 research submissions from 17 Arab countries, while the Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education attracted 38 submissions from 15 countries.

The figures reflect a broader geographic reach compared with the previous cycle, with the number of participating countries increasing across both awards in 2026.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The evaluation phase represents a key milestone in the awards cycle. We are committed to assessing all submissions according to clear criteria and rigorous methodologies that ensure objectivity and fairness throughout the evaluation process. The importance of this phase lies in identifying submissions that demonstrate quality, originality and educational value, while offering knowledge or solutions that can make a practical contribution to the advancement of education.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added, “The expanding geographic reach of participation reflects the importance of our partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), as well as the role of the two awards in providing an Arab platform for researchers and innovators to present their experiences and ideas. The awards offer two complementary pathways for advancing education: educational research that examines challenges and proposes recommendations to address them, and digital innovation that creates opportunities for new solutions and technologies capable of enhancing teaching and learning.”

Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research seeks to encourage educational researchers and stimulate the production of high-quality research that contributes to the educational process.

It also supports research into educational challenges and recommendations for addressing them, while identifying successful practices and enriching the education sector with valuable experiences and high-quality research.

Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education focuses on advancing digital innovation in education and highlighting pioneering initiatives that harness modern digital technologies in teaching and learning.

It also encourages the development of innovative technological solutions that enhance educational effectiveness and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise in digital teaching and learning.