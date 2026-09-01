Emirates Red Crescent launches 2026-2029 strategy to boost sustainability, innovation in humanitarian work

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched its new 2026-2029 strategy as part of efforts to further develop institutional work mechanisms, keep pace with rapid changes and growing challenges in humanitarian action, enhance preparedness, proactivity and response speed, and advance its vision as a leading aid provider and global model for humanitarian and community work.

The strategy aims to improve performance efficiency, expand humanitarian and community impact and strengthen the sustainability of programmes and initiatives, based on four core values: humanity, sustainability, innovation and transparency.

The new strategy is built around four main pillars. The first, financial sustainability, focuses on enhancing the efficiency of marketing activities, optimising resource investment and improving customer experience.

The second pillar, sustainability of community and volunteer impact, seeks to meet humanitarian needs efficiently and effectively, promote active community participation and strengthen volunteers' capabilities.

The third pillar, efficiency of relief operations and assistance, includes effective response to humanitarian and relief appeals, efficient project management and the provision of integrated, high-quality services.

The fourth pillar focuses on providing effective institutional services to ensure continuity of business support and improve the efficiency of support services.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, said during the strategy's launch ceremony that the new four-year plan marks a new phase in the organisation's humanitarian and institutional journey and sets its direction for the coming period in a way that strengthens its ability to achieve its vision, mission and objectives efficiently and effectively while expanding its humanitarian and community impact.

He said achieving the new strategy's objectives requires key enablers to keep pace with developments and activate mechanisms suited to the nature of the ERC's work, which demands rapid and proactive intervention in emergencies and crises, immediate response to humanitarian appeals from different regions, countries and regional and international humanitarian organisations, and continuous communication with people in need of support and assistance.

Al Mazrouei said these enablers include policies and governance, efficient digital and technological solutions, partnerships and agreements, and human resources.

He added that the strategy draws its direction from the UAE's vision and its longstanding approach to giving and humanitarian action.

The ERC, he said, seeks to strengthen its position as a leading humanitarian donor and contribute to consolidating the UAE's standing as a global model for humanitarian and development work.

He added that the coming phase will focus on innovation, efficiency, sustainability and impact measurement across programmes and initiatives, while implementation will draw on the ERC's accumulated experience, partnerships, employees and volunteers, as well as the trust of philanthropists and donors.

Al Mazrouei said the ultimate objective of the strategy is to achieve a qualitative shift in the quality of humanitarian services and programmes and deliver more effective and sustainable humanitarian impact.

"Our 2026-2029 strategy is not merely an action plan, but a roadmap to strengthen Emirates Red Crescent initiatives, enhance its readiness and ensure the sustainability of its humanitarian mission in the next phase," he said.

Al Mazrouei added that the ERC draws determination from its humanitarian legacy to continue its humanitarian and development journey and further strengthen the UAE's position as a global model in humanitarian work.

He said the organisation would maximise its available advantages and leverage its strengths to achieve greater excellence, bring about a qualitative shift in programmes and initiatives, and preserve the achievements made throughout its journey, supported by the UAE leadership and the strong backing of philanthropists and benefactors.

He expressed hope that the strategy would mark a new phase of giving and provide a means to reach more effective and sustainable solutions in the ERC's field of work through the use of innovation and modern technologies in developing programmes and initiatives implemented inside and outside the UAE.